Legendary Canadian musician Bryan Adams announced Tuesday he was set to drop his new studio album, "So Happy It Hurts", on March 11.

Adams recently dropped his new music and video for “Never Gonna Rain”.

Bryan’s new single, Never Gonna Rain, is out now – https://t.co/cWBSD7TSc4! — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) January 25, 2022

“The ultimate optimist is someone who keeps on expecting the best, even in the face of the worst. Living in the moment, instead of in fear. Turning the negatives into positives. Taking the rain and turning it into a gift,” he said.

"So Happy It Hurts" is Bryan Adams’ 15th studio album and will feature 12 new songs including recently released “So Happy It Hurts,” “On The Road,” and “Kick Ass”.

Adams, whose raspy voice and guitar-playing made him a hitmaker in the 1980s and early 90s, is known for his power ballad “Heaven”, as well as pop rock tunes “Summer of ’69” and “Somebody”.

His music mellowed later on, but still produced chart-toppers such as “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”, “All for Love” and “Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?” and songs frequently played on local radio such as “Please Forgive Me” and “Can’t Stop This Thing We Started”.