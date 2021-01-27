ABS-CBN, GMMTV to co-produce project starring this Thai heartthrob

ABS-CBN and GMMTV’s latest collaboration is a project starring one of the stars of ‘2gether.’ FILE

MANILA — (UPDATED) ABS-CBN and GMMTV, the Thai production company behind “2gether,” are collaborating on a project starring one of the series’ lead actors.

The co-production was announced by ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan during a virtual conference on Wednesday.

“Hindi ko sasabihin eksakto kung ano but yes merong in development. [It will be] under Deo Endrinal’s Dreamscape,” she teased.

Dreamscape Entertainment, one of ABS-CBN’s entertainment production units, has an ongoing partnership with GMMTV that allows many of its Thai titles to air or stream in the Philippines through the Kapamilya network’s various platforms.

Lamasan did not say which of the “2gether” stars — Bright Vachirawit or Win Metawin — will star in the ABS-CBN and GMMTV co-production.

Bright and Win have courted a loyal fanbase in the Philippines due to the popularity of “2gether” and its sequel, “Still 2gether,” in the country.

The sequel’s local airing even had its own OPM theme song, “With a Smile,” performed by Bright. In December, the tandem of “BrightWin” also held a virtual fan meet exclusively for Filipino fans.

The local success of “2gether” is credited with spurring the trend of BL productions in the Philippines, with the likes of “Hello, Stranger,” “Gameboys,” and “Gaya sa Pelikula” amassing their own following.

