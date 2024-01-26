Japanese rock band Radwimps to perform in Manila

Radwimps will perform in Manila this May 1. Handout

MANILA -- Japanese rock band Radwimps has announced a 2024 tour, and it includes a stop in Manila.

The tour, titled "The way you yawn, and the outcry of Peace," will kick off on April 6 in Tokyo, Japan and conclude on May 25 in Seoul, South Korea.

The Manila show will be held on May 1 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City. Ticket prices range from P2,500 to P6,000.

Radwimps will also perform in Yokohama in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei in Taiwan, and Bangkok in Thailand.

A poster for Radwimps' upcoming Manila concert. Handout

Radwimps, which was formed in 2001, has so far released nine studio albums. It is best known as the band behind the songs in Makoko Shinkai's hit animated movies "Your Name" and "Weathering with You."

In 2022, Radwimps once again created the soundtrack for another film by Shinkai, "Suzume," which grossed more than $300 million at the global box office.