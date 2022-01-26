Maloi Ricalde is one of eight members of BINI. Instagram @bini_maloi

MANILA — Maloi Ricalde of the breakout P-pop act BINI has contracted COVID-19, the group’s management said on Wednesday.

BINI said Ricalde is “asymptomatic and in isolation,” without specifying when she got the result of her RT-PCR test.

The rest of the BINI members — Jhoanna Robles, Aiah Arceta, Colet Vergara, Gwen Apuli, Stacy Sevilleja, Mikha Lim, and Sheena Catacutan — as well as the group’s staff “tested negative but will continue to isolate.”

Members of the group’s sibling act, BGYO, early this month also had COVID-19 infections. JL Toreliza, Mikki Claver, and Nate Porcalla tested positive for the virus. Gelo Rivera and Akira Morishita were not reported to have been infected.

In its statement on Wednesday, BINI urged its followers to “continue to practice health and safety measures to keep yourself and your loved ones COVID-free and healthy.”

“Let’s continue to pray for the healing of the world.”

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC