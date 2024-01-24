What makes Ahn Bo-hyun’s hero role in ‘Flex X Cop’ different

South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun. Photo courtesy of SBS



For South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun, his “chaebol”-turned-cop role in the upcoming action comedy series “Flex X Cop” presents a new type of hero character.

“I was quite pressured to take on this hero role. Jin Yi-soo, in the show, is a character that is quite new. I’m pretty sure you have not seen a similar hero,” the 35-year-old actor said Tuesday in a press conference held ahead of the show’s January 26 premiere.

“He’s kind of an endearing character, kind of annoying at times but it’s a lovely character. So you can sort of expect a different type of character,” he said.

“Flex X Cop,” which will be available for streaming on Disney+, follows Jin Yi-soo, a spoiled conglomerate heir who ends up joining the violent crimes division of a police station.

Ahn, who gained widespread popularity through the revenge series “Itaewon Class,” was mindful of playing an upbeat character like Yi-soo, especially at times when he was not feeling well.

“Yi-soo is [a] very upbeat character but when I had a cold [or] let’s say I was not really in the best shape, I felt like I was not living up to the expectation of the role,” he said.

The actor said he physically prepared for the role by working out.

“I really had to work out to get in shape, to have a slender look,” Ahn said.

“The hairstyle [also] requires a half bottle of spray to really set the look so that it would stay intact in a windy weather... Many people said that my look looks kind of arrogant and I think that was a success for me,” he recounted.

On casting Ahn for the lead role, director Kim Jae-hong said, “I saw his previous titles and I really wanted to have a chance to work with him.”

“He [previously] worked with [‘Flex X Cop’] writer Ba-da Kim in ‘My Name’ so I knew he was a good actor and person at the same time. And he was a perfect fit for the character so I offered him the role and he happily accepted it,” Kim said.

Kim also teased that the series “will be packed with intriguing stories and cases, and fresh unprecedented characters are in store for the viewers.”

