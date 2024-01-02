Promotional poster for Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun's crime drama 'Flex X Cop,' streaming on Disney+ beginning January 26. Photo courtesy of Disney+

South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun brings to life the role of a conglomerate owner's son who joins the police force in the upcoming crime series "Flex X Cop."

On Tuesday, Disney+ dropped a teaser for the series, which will premiere on the streaming platform on January 26.

The show centers around Jin I-soo (Ahn), a spoiled conglomerate heir who ends up becoming part of the violent crimes unit of a police station, where he initially butts heads with detective Lee Gang-hyun (played by Park Ji-hyun from "Reborn Rich").

"As the weight of his new responsibility begins to set in, I-soo will rise to the occasion, using his unique skill set and vast wealth to bulldoze through departmental bottlenecks, helping the team solve cases and bring offenders to justice," Disney+ said in a press release.

Ahn gained popularity through his antagonist role in the 2020 revenge series "Itaewon Class." His other notable shows include "My Name," "Yumi's Cells," and "Military Prosecutor Doberman."

Last year, the 35-year-old actor starred in the fantasy-romance series "See You in My 19th Life" and made headlines for his short-lived relationship with K-pop singer Jisoo of Blackpink.

