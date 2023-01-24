Photo from Precious Paula Nicole's Instagram account



MANILA — The Philippines' Precious Paula Nicole is set to join "Drag Race" winners across the globe in a drag convention in Los Angeles, California this year.

RuPaul's DragCon LA will be held from May 12 to 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Also part of the event are winners Danny Beard (UK season 4), Spankie Jackzon (Down Under season 2), Jaida Essence Hall (US season 12), and Kylie Sonique Love (All Stars 6), World of Wonder said in a statement.

Precious, who won the first season of "Drag Race Philippines," earlier expressed her gratitude for her stint in a drag convention in the United Kingdom.

During DragCon UK, she shared moments with fellow "Drag Race" winners like Jinx Monsoon (US season 5 and All Stars 7), Trinity The Tuck (US season 9, All Stars 4, All Stars 7), Yvie Oddly (US season 11, All Stars 7), and Blu Hydrangea (UK season 1, UK vs the World season 1).

"Baon ko pauwi ang masasaya at mga nakakaantig na mga kwento ng mga taong pumunta sa 'kin para makilala at makita ako nang personal. Ilang beses ako umiyak dahil sa mga kwento na narinig ko," Precious said in a tweet.

"Nakakataba talaga ng puso! Ibang klaseng experience ito! Pasabog!" she added.

