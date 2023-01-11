Photos from Precious Paula Nicole's Twitter

MANILA — "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole expressed her gratitude for her stint in the drag convention in the United Kingdom along with her fellow cast members.

During the UK Drag Convention, Precious shared moments with her fellow "Drag Race" winners like Jinx Monsoon (Season 5 and All Stars 7), Trinity The Tuck (Season 9, All Stars 4, All Stars 7), Yvie Oddly (Season 11, All Stars 7), and Blu Hydraenga (UK season 1, UK vs the World season 1).

"Baon ko pauwi ang masasaya at mga nakaka-antig na mga kwento ng mga taong pumunta sa 'kin para makilala at makita ako ng personal. Ilang beses ako umiyak dahil sa mga kwento na narinig ko," Precious said in a tweet.

"Nakakataba talaga ng puso! Ibang klaseng experience ito! Pasabog!" she added.

During the DragCon UK with other drag queens from the hit competition series "Drag Race," Precious was joined by Corazon and Prince. Filipina queens Stephanie Prince and Kimmy Couture, from "Canada's Drag Race" seasons 2 and 3, respectively, were also present at the event.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3, and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), Rock M. Sakura (Season 12), Anetra, and Aura Mayari (Season 15) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand” along with "Canada's Drag Race" stars Kyne (season 1), Stephanie Prince (season 2 and Canada vs. The World), and Kimmy Couture (season 3).

Precious Paula Nicole is the first winner of “Drag Race Philippines”.

