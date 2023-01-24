David Foster to hold concert series at Solaire in March

David Foster is set to hold a concert in the Philippines. Solaire

MANILA – Canadian musician and starmaker David Foster is returning to the Philippines once again.

Foster is set to hold a series of shows here in March and will be joined by several international and local artists at The Theatre at Solaire.

Solaire announced that the hitmaker is scheduled to perform his chart-topping songs from March 21 to 26, under the “David Foster and Friends” banner.

He will be joined by Katharine McPhee, Daniel Emmet, Pia Toscano, and Filipino singers Martin Nievera and Morissette Amon.

Amon will not be present at the March 23 (8PM), March 25 (3PM), and March 26 (3PM) shows.

Tickets for the concert are priced from P3,240 to P12,960.

Foster has held numerous shows in the Philippines. In 2015, he staged the "Hitman: David Foster and Friends" concert with Boyz II Men, Natalie Cole, Ruben Studdard, and Jake Zyrus.



RELATED VIDEO

