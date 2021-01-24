'PBB Connect': Haira is this season's 5th evictee

MANILA -- Housemate Haira Palaguitto was the fifth housemate to leave the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in the ongoing season.

On Sunday's episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect," it was announced that Palaguitto is this season's fourth evictee after receiving only 2.61 percent of combined Kumu and text votes.

Her eviction means the other nominees, Aizyl Tandugon, Kyron Aguilera and Ella Cayabyab will stay for at least one more week inside the house.

It was also announced on Sunday that the housemates will be facing a new set of challenges in the coming week.

Dubbed "Delika-dos," the housemates' performance in their upcoming tasks will eventually determine how many housemates will be evicted next week.

“PBB” puts together strangers from different backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections that unfold on television.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).