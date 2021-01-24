Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas celebrate 17 years of marriage

MANILA – Celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Reyes marked the occasion with a heartfelt message for her husband which she shared on Instagram. She likewise posted a number of their photos together through the years.

“17th wedding anniversary, 28 years of togetherness with four beautiful children. These photos pretty much sum up our journey together,” she wrote.

“You are my forever and you will always be my answered prayer. Happy Anniversary bebe!! We are forever grateful to you dear God,” she added.

Reyes and Roxas first met each other when they became co-stars in the classic ABS-CBN soap opera “Mara Clara.”

Reyes admitted in a past interview that she considers meeting her other half on the show an "answered prayer," and that she already knew then that he would be "the one" for her.

In 2018, the two renewed their wedding vows in front of family and friends, including their "Mara Clara" co-star Judy Ann Santos.

Reyes and Roxas got married in 2004. They have four kids.

