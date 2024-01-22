Kris Aquino reveals she has lupus, vows to keep fighting

Actress-host Kris Aquino turned to social media to update her fans and followers about her medical condition.

In her Instagram post on Sunday, Aquino revealed that she is in the initial stage of lupus.

"I cried nontstop when I got my blood panel result. My Churg Strauss/EGPA is still being treated, but to add it to my Crest Syndrome is now in full ACTIVE mode. And I'm already exhibiting many symptoms for another autoimmune connective tissue disease -- it's highly likely based on my ANA count, my high inflamatory numbers, my anemia, my now constant elevated blood pressure at night, and the consitest appearance of the 'butterfly rash' on my face that I'm at the initial stage of SLE or what's commonly known as lupus," Aquino shared, unedited.

According to Mayo Clinic, lupus is a disease "that occurs when your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs (autoimmune disease)."

In her post, the actress-host vowed to continue to fight for her loved ones and for all those who continue to pray for her.



"We have a merciful and loving God who hears our prayers. Our battle has become more complex but I promised my sons and sisters that I wouldn’t be a wimp. And I'm promising all my friends plus all who continue to pray for me: Bawal pa ring sumuko, tuloy pa rin ang laban," Aquino concluded.

The last time Aquino posted updates about her health was back in November. At the time, she said there were "abnormalities" in her blood panel and that she will start getting iron infusions.

