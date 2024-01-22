Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was an award ceremony so big and inclusive, it spanned two nights.

Hollywood celebrated the best in television at the recent Hollywood Creative Alliance Astra Television Awards.

The rebranded Hollywood Critics Association has partnered with ABS-CBN to present the 7th Film Awards and the 3rd Television Awards, bringing the show to an international audience.

"Everybody on the show did a really incredible job and I love the folks here at the HCA, and I’m really happy for them," said Paul Walter Hauser, who wan an Astra award for "Black Bird."

Among the Hollywood television Heavyweights from the likes of “Succession” to “The Boys” – is a young Filipino-American making a name for himself.

Kieran Tamondong, 21, was among the nominees of the HCA’s 3rd Astra Television awards.

The martial artist turned actor first made waves in the independent film “The Paper Tigers.” He eventually appeared in the Bruce Lee inspired HBO Max Series “Warrior.”

But this past summer, he landed a breakthrough role in the Netflix series “Dhamer: Monster the Jeffrey Dhamer Story,” where he played one of the infamous serial killer’s victims.

The role landed him an HCA nomination in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series category.

It was achievement that he described as an honor, including for the Philippines.

"I’m just really happy to be here," said Tamondong. "I’m excited to be here not only just representing myself or my team, [but] also Filipinos. I know I’m making people proud back home."

He also admitted that the nomination and being among the major names in the awards is a big break for his budding career.

"I know I’m still young," Tamondong added. "I believe if I keep working hard, believing in myself, believing in who I trust, eventually, something is going to stick."

The kinesiology student at California State University in Northridge is breathing a sigh of relief as the recent Hollywood strikes have kept him out of audition rooms and studio lots.

He said he was able to make good use of the downtime.

"I’m really happy about that so I can finally get the opportunity to be back at work again," Tamondong said. "Right now, I’m just focusing on all the auditions and making sure I keep working on my craft on my own time and keeping myself engaged."

The Astra Television Awards was aired on TFC and iWantTFC this past weekend.

While Tamondong did not ultimately bring home the trophy, he made his presence felt on stage as a presenter.

ABS-CBN’s Hollywood correspondent Yong Chavez, who was recently named as the HCA’s o-CEO, is also among the speakers and presenters of the star-filed ceremony.