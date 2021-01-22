Jerrold Tarog’s ‘Quezon’ film now has a finished script

Benjamin Alves and TJ Trinidad are attached to star in ‘Quezon’ as the former Philippine president at different ages. TBA Studios/ Instagram: @tj_trinidad

MANILA — “Kakatapos lang script.”

This was filmmaker Jerrold Tarog’s candid revelation on Wednesday about “Quezon,” the highly anticipated biopic of former President Manuel L. Quezon.

“Tingnan natin kung i-aprub,” he tweeted in response to a fan’s question.

Tarog included a photo of the script, co-written by Rody Vera, with the draft date January 19, 2021.

“Quezon” is the third entry in Tarog’s linked historical films about Philippine heroes, following “Heneral Luna” in 2015 and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” in 2018.

Quezon, who figured in the lives of both war heroes, was portrayed by Benjamin Alves and TJ Trinidad at different ages in “Luna” and “Goyo,” respectively.

Both actors are reprising the role in the Quezon film. Tarog, in an April 2020 interview, explained that the film’s story will span decades of historical events involving the president.

Tarog has said “Quezon” will be presented as “four short films.” He described the movie as a comedy, given its satirical take on historical events, including the first general elections of the Commonwealth of the Philippines.

“A lot of political satirism will be there,” producer Eduardo Rocha of TBA Studios earlier told ABS-CBN News.

“We had the fire of Luna, we had the flaw of Goyo. This one, we’ll have the fire, but it’s also going to be a satire on who really ran the Philippines,” he said.

