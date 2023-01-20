Photo from Robi Domingo's Twitter account



MANILA – Kapamilya host Robi Domingo could not help but be a proud son of his mother Mary Ann, who is a doctor, after their date in a restaurant turned into a treatment and consultation session.

In a Twitter thread, Domingo narrated that she was with his mom for an afternoon date when a small flame was seen in the kitchen of the restaurant that alarmed people inside.

The fire was immediately contained but one of the staff received minor burns, according to the host.

Story time 😁



Had an afternoon date with my mama then an incident happened in a restaurant. People inside were alarmed because a small flame was seen emerging from the kitchen. Thankfully it was contained and the staff was telling everyone that everything was under control, pic.twitter.com/OI66H6BPI2 — Robi Domingo (@robertmarion) January 19, 2023

Domingo then told the staff of the restaurant that his mother is a physician and can help the injured employee.

“The manager asked for my mama’s help and she immediately stopped eating her red velvet, rushing to see the injured employee,” he shared.

After several minutes of treatment and consultation, the staff went to them and thanked his mother for helping him.

“That moment made me proud as I told the universe, ‘Mama ko ‘yan,’” Domingo continued. “This is one of the million reasons why I can truly say my parents are my heroes.”

In 2020, Domingo gave a snappy salute to his parents, who are both doctors, for bravely battling the COVID-19 as frontliners.

But the TV host admitted that there is also a sense of fear every time his parents would go out and fulfill their oath as doctors.

“I have to be honest. This pandemic became personal to me and my family more just because my family are both doctors. So every single time they go out of the house to treat patients, to fulfill their promise as doctors, it gives me that sense of fear,” he said.

The former “PBB” housemate once considered becoming a physician too before he joined showbiz. In fact, in 2017, he felt “slightly envious” of his college batchmates who are now doctors.

Meanwhile, Domingo is now engaged with Maiqui Pineda after being a couple for four years.

RELATED VIDEO