MANILA -- Less than a month after leaving the "Pinoy Big Brother" house, Alexa Ilacad is back in the salt mines, creating new music, meeting up with media and conferring with her producers for new directions in her career.

Ilacad is dropping a new single “Paano” for Off The Record label of her uncle, music stalwart Ricky Ilacad.

Her "PBB" stint and its attendant controversies have yet to simmer down but Ilacad said it’s important to churn out new content as an artist.

“You’re always judged by your last work,“ Ilacad told ABS-CBN News at her virtual media conference Wednesday launching her new music.

A pop ballad, “Paano” is a showcase of her talent as a composer. It will be out on Spotify, Apple Music and all digital streaming platforms on Friday, January 21.

“I didn’t know I had it,” she said. “I finished it in 2016. It was a one seating session for me in one car ride! I knew what I felt and all the questions in my head. It was really just out of heartbreak which has healed, of course! But I kept it with me for so long until I was ready to share my pain.” said Ilacad, who finalized the sound of “Paano” with her best friend and vocalist of Gracenote, Eunice Jorge.

Forward to 2022: Ilacad has her hands full with the prospect of a supposed brewing romance with fellow "PBB" housemate KD Estrada. She is also being paired with two other batchmates -- Eian Rances and Benedix Ramos. The dilemma, fueled by active fans on social media, is stressing Ilacad, who clearly does not want to be pinned down by battling fandoms.

“Ang ganda ko 'di ba, ang haba ng hair ko!“ she quipped.

“Honestly it’s stressful but I’m still really grateful because they all love me. It’s just hard to handle them. Sa mga fandom naba-bash ako. Kasalanan ko ba ? I just want everyone na pantay-pantay, I want everyone to receive the same amount of love!“

To settle scores, Ilacad seems to have a solution. “If it were all up to me, I would want a project with everyone para everyone happy!“

Music may just be the common ground for “peace talks” with Estrada, Rances and Ramos but Ilacad is leaving it all up to ABS-CBN and "PBB" management.

Meantime, Ilacad has to get enough sleep for busier days ahead.

"I’m actually diagnosed with insomnia so sleep is not a good friend but I’m taking medication na rin,“ she revealed. “At night, I’m like a vampire. I have lucky days when I can sleep and some days I can’ t but I’ve learned how to live with it!

Ilacad is just grateful that she has remained hale and healthy amid the pandemic with the help of her family prayers and the healing power of her music.