'I'm a lifelong fan': Korean rapper Tablo fanboys over Lea Salonga

Tablo of Korean hip-hop group Epik High and Lea Salonga. Photos from Tablo and Salonga's Instagram accounts

MANILA - Tablo of Korean hip-hop group Epik High was ecstatic upon knowing that his idol, Lea Salonga, listens to their music.

Salonga on Wednesday tweeted about discovering the music of Epik High, tagging Tablo and the other members, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz, in her post.

"Thanks to a nudge, I’ve now just discovered #EpikHigh. Where on earth have I been... their stuff is fantastic! @blobyblo @realmithrajin #DJTukutz," Salonga wrote.

Tablo then retweeted Salonga, expressing his excitement that his idol heard his music.

"OH MY GOD LEA SALONGA!!!!!!! I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU HEARD MY MUSIC!!!! I AM A LIFELONG FAN!!!! 레아 살롱가 누님이 우리 음악을 으아 진짜 미쳤다 나 성공했어!!!!! (Lea Salonga noonim, our music, wah, it's really crazy. I have succeeded!) WHO~~ IS THAT GIRL I SEE~~~~~~" he wrote, followed by a series of crying emojis.

Epik High, which debuted in 2003, recently released part 1 of their tenth album, "Epik High Is Here."

The album features Korean artists like former 2NE1 member CL and former iKON member B.I.

The music videos for their songs "Rosario" and "Based on a True Story" were released simultaneously on January 18.