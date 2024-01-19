Cinematographer Romy Vitug shares his opinions with the press in this photo uploaded on Facebook on Aug. 19, 2015. ABS-CBN Film Restoration/Facebook

MANILA — Veteran cinematographer Romeo "Romy" Vitug has passed away, his family confirmed on Friday. He was 86.

Vitug succumbed to cancer of the blood at the City of Imus Doctors Hospital on Thursday, his son VJ said.

"Please pray for me and my Family that GOD’S PEACE and COMFORT be upon us as we grieve and mourn for the loss of our Dearly Beloved TATAY. TATAY, we will surely miss you. We love you so much! This is not a goodbye but rather until we meet again!" the legendary cinematographer's daughter Dana Vitug-Taylor said on Facebook.

Vitug is known for his cinematography work on various local movies and TV series, including Mga Bilanggong Birhen (1977), Atsay (1978), Kapag Langit ang Humatol (1990), Sana Maulit Muli (1995), and Hihintayin Kita sa Langit (1991).

He had worked with the industry's biggest names, from Lino Brocka and Mario O'Hara to Laurice Guillen and Olivia Lamasan.

Vitug was named a lifetime achievement awardee at the Cinemanila International Filmfest in 2000 and Gawad Urian in 2016, and was a hall-of-fame inductee at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

He was also a supporter of ABS-CBN's film restoration advocacy Sagip Pelikula.

His wake at the Holy Trinity Chapel in Parañaque will start on Saturday noon.