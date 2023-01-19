How only daughter changed Paco Arespacochaga's life

MANILA – Former Introvoys member Paco Arespacochaga opened up about being a father of five kids, while also sharing how his youngest child changed his perspective in life.

Speaking on “Magandang Buhay” on Thursday, Arespacochaga recalled a moment when he and his eldest son had a fight which left them estranged for a year.

“I have five kids. Ang edad nila, 26 pababa hanggang eight. Si Cassidy, siya ang wake-up call ko. I have four boys and one girl. Nag-away kami ng panganay ko, si Heaven, sabi niya, ‘Masama kang tao, wala kang kwentang ama. Kami, nilabas mo lang kami para iyabang. Trophy kids. So I don’t want any part of this.’”

When his son left, Arespacochaga said he welcomed the decision because he thought it will help him become more independent.

“I was orphaned at 22. I had to fend for myself at 22. Tinawag niya akong walang kwenta. I want to see you fly. May pride pa kami, isang taon kaming hindi nag-usap,” he said.

In the course of that time, Areaspacochaga had his only daughter.

“Si Cassidy ang unang anak na inalagaan ko kasi 'yung mga boys, nanay nila 'yung nag-alaga or may mga yaya. I was looking at this little fragile girl and sabi ko, I’ve never felt this way,” he said.

“Doon ko lang na-realize 'yung sinasabi ni Heaven na ‘trophy, trophy, trophy.’ Hindi ko pwedeng gawing trophy ['yung daughter ko] kasi gagawing trophy ng mga lalaki ito. So kailangan ko magbago. And then nag-disseminate sa mga boys. Isa-isa akong nag-sorry sa kanila,” he added.

It was also at that point that he realized how hard it is to become a real father.

“Doon ko nasabi na madaling magiging tatay, isilang mo lahat iyan, bigyan mo ng child support, okay na. Pero 'yung maging ama, 'yung maging dad na, ‘Hey dad, can I talk to you?’ Napaka-fulfilling noon. It changed me completely, having a daughter,” he said.

When asked what his resolution is moving forward, Arespacochaga said: “I will always be patient.”

“Ang dami [kong anak] and lahat iyan may mga needs iyan so pupunta sila sa akin. Minsan pagod ka na, minsan paulit-ulit, minsan magkakamali. Pero sinabi ko sa kanila I will always be proud of them no matter how many times they stumble, no matter how many times they fail as long as they get up because nandoon ako sa likod nila to dust them off and to cheer them on hangga’t mahanap nilang lahat ang mga gusto nila sa buhay nila.”