MANILA -- Actress Rita Avila and her husband, director Erick "FM" Reyes, are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary.

Avila took to social media on Wednesday to share a photo collage as she shared her sweet message for her husband.

"You and me against the world before. We bowed down on LOOOVE. Then the world bowed down on us," Avila wrote on Instagram.

In the comment section of Avila's post, Reyes left the message: "I love you. Happy anniversity."

The director also marked their special day through a post on his personal Instagram account.

In a previous interview, Avila said she met Reyes on the set of the 1999 series "Marinella." After the show ended, the two started dating.

"He became my director in 'Marinella,' we became friends. Nababaitan ako sa kanya kaya lang hindi ko naisip na mai-in love ako kasi he's so young, eight years ang gap namin," she said.

In 2020, Avila starred in ABS-CBN series "Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin," which was directed by Reyes.

In her previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Avila said that she and Reyes are professional on the set, instead of treating each other as spouses.

