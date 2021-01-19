Former Bida Man contestant Miko Gallardo joins cast of 'Ben x Jim' movie

Miko Gallardo. Handout

MANILA – Former Bida Man contestant Miko Gallardo is slowly carving his path in the entertainment industry and getting the spotlight.

Although he did not win in the search for the next leading man in "It’s Showtime," his stint opened doors for him to actually become a lead actor.

Last year, he starred in “MyDay The Series” alongside Iñaki Torres. The romantic-comedy BL series made it to trending topics and created buzz online during its run.

“It’s pretty eye-opening and there are things I understood and realized about the LGBTQ community,” he said. “What they are going through is not easy. It’s not a joke.”

With the series’ success, Gallardo was tapped to be part of another BL project -- this time on the big screen.

Along with Teejay Marquez and Jerome Ponce, Gallardo will soon work on “BxJ Forever,” the film adaptation of the 2020 BL series “Ben x Jim.”

In the movie, Gallardo plays the role of Bogs, a closeted gay man in a corporate job.

“He works in a place where he cannot express or open up about his gender. You will see how he tackles obstacles and handles his genuine love for France played by EJ Jallorina,” he said of his character.

As he slowly makes a name for himself, Gallardo said he still wishes to do an action project one day.

“That’s something I haven’t really done yet and I’m involved with mixed martial arts. My dream co-star is Jericho Rosales. He’s one of my idols and he’s a great actor,” he said.

Until then, Gallardo is determined to give his best in every project that comes his way. He is also grateful for his fans who never ceases to support him.

“My fans know how much I appreciate them that before this pandemic, I used to go out and spend time with them. I celebrate and try to get to know each and every one of them,” he said.

