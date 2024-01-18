Fil-Am writers, producers' shows bag awards in Emmys

Watch more News on iWantTFC

During TV’s biggest night in Hollywood, the Primetime Emmys, “The Bear” registered its might by winning Best Comedy Series.

It also scored victories for its lead star Jeremy Allen White, as well as supporting actress Ayo Edebiri and supporting actor Ebon Moss Bachrach.

The Outstanding Drama Series award went to “Succession." Its stars, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen won in their categories.

The event was hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson.

Just like at the Golden Globes, Ali Wong made history at the Emmys as the first Asian to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series award for the Netflix series “Beef.”

"I wouldn't be standing here without my parents, my amazing parents," said Wong in her speech, "my mother and father who I so wish was alive to share this moment with me. My hilarious father, who loved me unconditionally and taught me the value of failure."

One of the co-executive producers of “The Bear” is Filipino-American actor-writer-producer Rene Gube, who has also acted on the show and was on the hit series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”.

"If you're Filipino out there and you're looking to get into this business, I gotta say, do it," said Gube. "You've got an amazing story. Just put your head down and drill, drill, drill, and something good is going to happen."

Meanwhile, another Fil-Am talent, Leann Bowen, was a writer and co-executive producer of the multiple Emmy awards winner “Ted Lasso”.

Bowen recalled her Filipino grandparents’ influence in her career.

"My lolo (grandfather) was maybe the funniest person I know," said Bowen. "And he helped me with my comedic timing. The thing I loved the most is they fostered hard work and (stayed) grounded."

The Emmys also celebrated special moments in TV history by reuniting the casts of several iconic hit shows like “Cheers,” “Sopranos,” “Ally McBeal,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

"That's a true blessing," said Kelsey Grammer on giving joy to their audience. "It's the greatest thing in my life that I can actually make other people's lives better."

Charlie Puth and the husband-and-wife team of The War and Treaty also performed during a segment that paid tribute to beloved TV talents who have passed away.