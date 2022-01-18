Netflix has finally dropped the first teaser for the Korean adaptation of the global hit “La Casa de Papel.”

Titled “Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area,” the teaser illustrates the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) in front of a wall filled with unique masks, including the traditional Korean and the iconic Salvador Dali mask from the original Spanish series.

As he reaches out to choose the symbolic mask for the heist, the scene transits, leaving the audience wondering what the Professor’s final choice was.

The series also stars Kim Yunjin as the team leader of the Crisis Negotiation team ;Park Hae-soo as Berlin; Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo; Lee Won-jong as Moscow; Kim Ji-hun as Denver; Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi; Lee Hyun-woo as Rio; Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki; and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo.

“Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area” will be released in 2022 on Netflix.