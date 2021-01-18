Kathryn, Daniel's 'House Arrest of Us' to stream on Netflix

MANILA – After its successful run on KTX.ph and iWantTFC, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s “The House Arrest of Us” will soon become available on Netflix.

Based on the streaming platform’s upcoming offerings, the digital movie series produced by Star Cinema will be on Netflix starting February 1.

According to its official synopsis, the movie series follows a couple “who decides to make their engagement official by honoring tradition when a pandemic forces them and their families to quarantine under one roof.”

Directed by Richard Arellano, “The House Arrest of Us” was first released on October 24 on KTX.ph and iWantTFC. It had 13 weekly episodes, with its finale streaming only last Saturday.

In a recent press conference, Bernardo and Padilla said they did not notice how fast time flew even if they were just stuck at home most of the time last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ang bilis ng panahon. Mag-one year na. Hindi natin napansin kasi lahat tayo nasa bahay and busy sa kanya-kanyang work from home situations. Na-realize namin ni DJ na tumatanda na kami. Magbi-birthday na naman ako. Parang kaka-celebrate ko lang nung nag-start 'yung lockdown tapos paparating na naman 'yung March,” Bernardo said.

“Parang kailan lang pinag-uusapan natin 'yung gagawin na show for pandemic tapos ngayon finale na. Napakabilis ng mga bagay so don’t take it for granted,” Padilla added.

Aside from the real-life couple, “The House Arrest of Us” also stars Ruffa Gutierrez, Herbert Bautista, Dennis Padilla, Arlene Muhlach, Gardo Versoza, Alora Sasam, Riva Quenery, Anthony Jennings, and Hyubs Azarcon.

Related video: