Angel Locsin receives Spirit of Philanthropy award from Philippine Red Cross

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin was recognized by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) with its Spirit of Philanthropy award.

Delighted by the recognition, the Kapamilya actress shared a photo of her plaque on Instagram as she thanked the organization for the accolade.

Locsin is one of the celebrities known for her civic work and advocacies.

As an ambassador of the PRC, she has actively taken part in the organization’s humanitarian programs. Last year, she joined PRC staff and volunteers in helping thousands of families who have been displaced after being inundated with floods.

That’s aside from her ongoing project as part of Aktor PH, an organization of Filipino actors, which has been packing and sending supplies to evacuees.

Locsin was also among the Filipino personalities hailed as “Leaders of Tomorrow” in the fifth edition of Tatler Asia’s Gen T list. She was included for her “tireless philanthropic work in education, domestic violence and health,” according to her Gen T description.

The actress, who was also previously named among Forbes Asia’s “Heroes of Philanthropy” in 2019, has been a visible figure in charitable works in the past decade, taking part personally in relief operations in times of disaster.

She spearheaded numerous relief programs amid the coronavirus pandemic, notably the #UniTentWeStandPH initiative, which provided additional room for frontliners and patients, and Shop & Share, a celebrity auction meant to raise funds for mass testing.