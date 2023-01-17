"That '90s Show" stars Fil-Am actress Sam Morelos

Sam Morelos in 'That '90s Show' Netflix "That '90s Show"

Sam Morelos is one of the stars of 'That '90s Show,' the sequel to the hit series 'That '70s Show,' which launched the careers of Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon.

Sam Morelos

The 17-year-old Filipino American auditioned on her own when an open call was announced at her high school, California School of the Arts.

Morelos, who has also appeared in Filipino community events in Los Angeles, said starring in the show 'means everything' to her.

Sam Morelos

"Because I am a first generation Filipino American. Both of my parents are immigrants from the Philippines. And growing up in that kind of environment, you still don't see much Filipino representation in the media. So I just latched on to every Filipino actor that I saw," she shared.

Maxwell Acee Donovan (left) and Sam Morelos (right) Netflix "That '90s Show"

Morelos explained further how Filipino representation in the arts mattered to her growing up and how she now wants to inspire other young Filipinos to go after their dreams.

"I also grew up watching teleseryes, TFC, and being able to be that for some kid, for someone to recognize that 'Oh, you're Filipino too. I can do that too. Oh my God. we have the same nose.' Like, I watched Float, which is a Pixar short with a Filipino baby in it and we had the same nose and I cried. I sobbed. It was a lot of emotions and I'm really excited to be able to represent my culture in that way."

Netflix "That '90s Show"

'That '90s Show' premieres on Netflix on January 19.