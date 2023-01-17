New calendar girl Ria Atayde has message to body shamers

Ria Atayde is introduced as the new White Castle calendar girl. Josh Mercado

MANILA -- Kapamilya star Ria Atayde, who advocates for body positivity, is White Castle Whisky’s 2023 calendar girl.

In an interview, Atayde shared her excitement about her latest endorsement.

“I was so touched. Very excited to show to the people our campaign. Big girls don’t usually get the chance to do this. It’s really about embracing your body,” she said.

Atayde is also grateful she’s part of the iconic calendar girl line-up of the liquor brand. Some of the actresses who were previously tapped to endorse the brand were Lorna Tolentino (1982), Carmi Martin (1984), Cristina Gonzalez (1992-1993), and Glydel Mercado, wearing the iconic red bikini.

“Beauty goes in all forms and sizes. You can be wholesome and sexy. You don’t have to show more skin to be sexy. You just have to show your confidence,” Atayde said.

Ria Atayde is the new White Castle calendar girl. Handout

When she tapped as calendar girl, how did her parents react? “When this was pitched to us, andun din ang parents. Hinahayaan na nila ako to decide. There was no discussion anymore,” she said.

“Supportive silang lahat. The whole point of this calendar is really about being confident.”

Atayd also talked about body shamers and admitted that she’s still getting comments about her body.

“Kailangan ba you make people sad? Anong point?” she said.

She told victims: “Kaya niyo ‘yan. It took so long for me to get to a point bago ko mahalin ang sarili ko. Just do things to make yourself healthy. You don’t have to look in a certain way. Focus on yourself. Tune off the noise,” she said.

Ria Atayde is the new White Castle calendar girl. Handout

Atayde continued: “I work out not because I hate my body but because I want to be healthy. It’s a matter of turning off the noise. People will sure have a lot to say."

“Love your body and everything will follow. It’s about love. Also, it’s valid na ma-conscious tayo. But you just have to turn off the noise.

“Things are going so well in my career. Right now, I’m enjoying how my career is going. You don’t have to follow certain timeline.”

Related video: