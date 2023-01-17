House panel lauds Dolly de Leon

Photo from Dolly de Leon's Instagram account

MANILA — The House Committee on Creative Industry and Performing Arts has approved a resolution congratulating actress Dolly de Leon for winning Best Supporting Actress in the Los Angeles Film and Critics Association for her role as a toilet manager in "Triangle of Sadness."

House Resolution 653, authored by Paranque Rep. Edwin Olivarez, also congratulates de Leon for her Golden Globe nomination for the same category and for the same field.

"Ms. De Leon, a newcomer, was chosen over popular actresses like Angela Bassett who was nominated for the movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Jessie Buckley for 'Women Talking'," HR 653 noted.

"Ms. De Leon is also the first Filipino to be nominated for Golden Globe best supporting actress for the same role," it said. "The said accomplishments of Ms. De Leon undoubtedly brought glory to our country."

In the same hearing Tuesday, the panel also adopted House Resolution 609, authored by Rep. Jocelyn Limkaichong, which congratulates and commends Ian Fermin Rosales Casocot for winning 1st prize in the short story category of the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature.

The panel also adopted House Resolution 636, authored by the committee chair, Pangasinan Rep. Toff de Venecia, commending Cecile Guidote Alvarez for being the only Southeast Asian awardee at La MaMa Theater's Remake a World Gala in New York City.

The resolutions will be submitted to the House for plenary approval.

De Leon recently won Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 North Dakota Film Society Awards.

