'Dream Maker' aspirants to hold mall tour

Photo from 'Dream Maker'.

MANILA — The remaining aspirants of "Dream Maker" are set to hold a mall tour this January.

In an announcement, "Dream Maker" said they will be going to have three mall shows.

Jan. 21 - Robinsons Novaliches

Jan. 22 - Robinsons Metro East

Jan. 23 - Robinsons Las Piñas

Pinoy Dreamers! Ito na ang chance mong mapanood ang Dream Chasers LIVE! Get ready to chase the Dream Chasers on their very first Dream Maker Mall Shows! #DreamMakerMallShow



📌Jan.21 - Robinsons Novaliches

📌Jan.22 - Robinsons Metro East

📌Jan.23 - Robinsons Las Piñas pic.twitter.com/ljHhrQvsW0 — Dream Maker (@DreamMakerOfc) January 16, 2023

"Pinoy Dreamers! Ito na ang chance mong mapanood ang Dream Chasers LIVE! Get ready to chase the Dream Chasers on their very first Dream Maker Mall Shows! #DreamMakerMallShow," it said.

Jeromy Batac kept the top spot of "Dream Maker" after the second mission concluded Sunday. He got 1,359 combined mentors' and public points, and was still followed by Vinci Malizon at second with 1,262 points.

Marcus Cabais rose to third with 1,245 points, followed by newcomers Reyster Yton (fourth, 1,243 points) and Winston Pineda (fifth, 1,181 points).

While they still maintained their spots in the Top 7, Drei Amahan dropped to sixth with 1,177 points followed by Wilson Budoy with 1,159 points. Amahan was originally third spot while Budoy was in sixth place in the first mission.

"Dream Maker" airs every Saturday and Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

RELATED VIDEO: