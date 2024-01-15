Piolo Pascual returns to primetime TV with 'Pamilya Sagrado'

The star-studded cast of upcoming series "Pamilya Sagrado".

After "Flower of Evil" in 2022, Piolo Pascual is set to return on Primetime television this year via the epic series "Pamilya Sagrado".

Pascual will be joined by young actors Kyle Echarri and Grae Fernandez.

This is Fernandez's comeback project after spending a few years in New York City to study, while for Echarri, this is his follow-up series after the successful "Senior High".



Dreamscape Entertainment on Monday held a media announcement and story conference of "Sagrado" and introduced the cast members, which include Tirso Cruz III, John Arcilla, Shaina Magdayao, Mylene Dizon, Rosanna Roces, and Aiko Melendez.

This is Melendez’s return to ABS-CBN after doing the successful series "Wildflower".



Up and coming actors are also joining the cast such as Daniela Stranner, Jeremiah Lisbo, Iana Bernardez, River Joseph, and Ron Angeles.



In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Pascual said the series will revolve around family and fraternities.



“As the title suggests, it’s about a family. 'Pamilya Sagrado' is our family. It will discuss about fraternities and brotherhood. What will prevail - love, loyalty or justice?”



"It’s very complex. As much as we want to share it already, this is the first time that we all got together and pinresent ang story and I’m excited for our audiences because aside from it being new, something different, it’s really exciting, it’s good for the times, and very current," Pascual added.



Pascual also commended the concept, the story: "The first time it was pitched to me, I immediately said yes.”



Joel Mercado, the creative manager of "Pamilya Sagrado", shared some information about each character and how the story will unfold, week after week.

The whole team will start filming before the Holy Week break and will resume in April and May.



"Pamilya Sagrado" is under Dreamscape Entertainment and will be directed by Andoy Ranay and Lawrence Fajardo.