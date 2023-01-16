Ben&Ben to release cover of 'The Way You Look at Me'

MANILA – Folk pop band Ben&Ben on Sunday teased their supporters of an upcoming cover of an OPM hit.

In a Facebook post, Ben&Ben shared that they will soon release their rendition of Christian Bautista’s “The Way You Look at Me.”

“It’s as if my heart knows you’re the missing piece,” the first part of the band’s post reads, which is part of the lyrics of Bautista’s song.

“We’re honored to be chosen to cover a Christian Bautista classic song, as part of a special project, with our fellow artists,” they added.

Along with the post is a photo of a city skyline with the date 01.27.23 written across it.

It is not immediately clear what special project Ben&Ben is pertaining to. Neither did the band offer any other information about it.

Last December, Ben&Ben staged their homecoming concert, which was billed as the band’s “largest show yet.”

It was the members’ way of expressing gratitude to “Liwanag” or their loyal fans for supporting their music through the years.

Related video: