Behind the Music: “Kapantay ay Langit” by Pilita Corrales

MANILA -- Asia’s Queen of Songs Pilita Corrales has never completed a concert without singing the classic Tagalog love song, “Kapantay ay Langit,” which became her signature song. Even if the ballad was not lined up in her repertoire, the audience will clamor for her to sing it.

“It’s a song that has become very popular through the years,” Corrales told ABS-CBN News. “Every time we do shows everywhere, here and abroad, ‘Kapantay ay Langit’ needs to be there. Without doubt, that song really helped my career.”

However, not a lot of people probably know that “Kapantay ay Langit” was originally recorded in English. Prolific composer George Canseco wrote and originally sang the English version, “You’re All I Love,” in his portion in the show, “An Evening With Pilita,” back in 1966.

That same year, the English version was recorded by Amapola (Maria Cabase in real life), in Cebu. However, she did not get to promote it. No wonder, not too many people were familiar with the English version.

It was not surprising that Canseco opted to translate “Kapantay ay Langit” into a Tagalog ballad. “I was already with Viva Records at that time when George called me up on the phone,” Corrales recalled.

“He said, ‘Punta ako sa bahay mo, mayroon akong kanta, gusto ko ikaw ang mag-record. Pero hindi pa kumpleto. Kulang pa.’ He was always like that. He would go to the house for one or two hours and he would sing to me the melody. The first time I heard ‘Kapantay ay Langit,’ I liked it right away.

“When we got to the studio, the song still did not have an ending yet. But I started recording already. George was still writing the lyrics for the ending. I kept on asking him, ‘Paano ba ‘to, George?’ He was very cool.”

Canseco was “very, very talented,” as Corrales remembered him. “He preferred to write a song inside a hotel room, where he would be alone. He took ‘Kapantay ay Langit’ to Viva Records.

“He looked very upset when he came to the house. He told me after, ‘Mukhang hindi masyadong interesado ang Viva sa ‘Kapantay ay Langit.’ I told him, ‘Gawin na natin.’ We finished the song inside the recording studio.”

Corrales insisted that was the way Canseco really wrote his songs. “He would go to the hotel and for three days, he would finish a song,” she shared. “Even the many theme songs for the movies that he wrote, that was his style.

“Whenever I recorded a George Canseco song, he wanted to be there inside the studio, behind the glass. At the spur of the moment, he always changed the lyrics. He would play the song on the piano, so that was the way I learned his songs. Then, pagagawan na niya ng areglo before we record it.”

Canseco also became Corrales’ language coach in speaking correct Tagalog. She knew how to speak English and Visaya before she learned Tagalog. “George was there to remind me that my Rs should be pronounced and the letter O should not be pronounced like a U.”

Even while Corrales was recording, Canseco was there to say, ‘Okay, the next two lines, maraming O. Put it in your mind, they should not be U.’ I learned that from him.”

“Kapantay ay Langit” was later translated into Spanish and Visaya, as well. “It was a song which was very easy to sing and to hum,” said Corrales, who later recorded the other versions.

“Kapantay ay Langit’ has meaningful lyrics,” added Corrales. “It’s a song for all occasions and for everybody. You can sing it to your mother, grandmother, children. I was lucky to record the song.”

After Corrales recorded “Kapantay ay Langit,” she veritably turned Canseco’s composition into a classic. The song defied trends and time. It was included in her album, “Philippine Love Songs, Volume 1,” that was released in 1973.

“At that time, the album was only a trial,” Corrales granted. “Boss Vic [Del Rosario] told me, ‘Subukan natin gumawa ng isang album na all-Tagalog and tignan natin kung magugustuhan ng tao. If they don’t like it, then we go back to English.’ But Filipino songs became very popular at that time.”

The 12-track “Philippine Love Songs, Volume 1” contains other classics like “Dahil sa ‘Yo,” “Sapagkat Kami ay Tao Lamang,” the folk song, “Cariñosa” and even “Rosas Pandan.” Undeniably, “Kapantay ay Langit” was the most popular track in that album.

“Kapantay ay Langit” became one of Corrales’ signature songs, aside from “A Million Thanks To You.” For more than 50 years, “Kapantay ay Langit” has become an iconic Tagalog hit strongly associated with Corrales. There was always a strong clamor in her concerts to render the ballad.

“Those two songs, if I didn’t sing in my concert, talagang hahanapin ng audience,” Corrales said.

Canseco also wrote the English song, “My Daughter,” which Corrales sang at the Tokyo Music Festival in 1973. That was the first time the Philippines was invited to a music festival.

“When you join a festival, most of the songs are lively, happy, very nice,” Corrales granted. “His ‘My Daughter’ was a very sad song. It was really for his daughter, who got mad at him. He was separated from his wife. George was with me when we went to Tokyo. We went together.”

“My Daughter” didn’t win any prize in the Tokyo Music Festival, but Corrales brough home the Best Singer plum.

Canseco passed away in November 2004 at the age of 70, after his battle with liver cancer.

“George went too soon,” Corrales lamented. “In my shows, I would always tell the story about what a wonderful composer George Canseco was. I am very fortunate to get to record his compositions.

“I think George was one of the best [composers]. Of course, we had others. But George wrote beautiful songs. He needed to be inspired every time he wrote something. Only, he had a problem. Malakas masyadong uminom.”

It was always a pleasure for Corrales when other artists recorded her songs. The Philippine Madrigal Singers recorded “Kapantay ay Langit” Even Sharon Cuneta had her own version.

The song ultimately landed in the roster of memorable Tagalog tunes. It has become a sentimental favorite by many. “That’s fantastic,” Corrales excitedly said.

After more than 50 years in showbiz, with countless concerts, TV shows, films and records, Corrales remains unstoppable. She is not one to rest on her laurels on top of her eminent status in the local entertainment scene. To date, she tapes for two TV shows.

However, even at the height of this pandemic, she is aware that the recording industry is in a low state. Although she previously recorded in Spanish, she still expressed her desire to do an album containing Tagalog songs translated into Spanish, to be released in the 21 Spanish-speaking countries.

Corrales fervently knows that will still happen when this pandemic is over. She keeps the faith.

