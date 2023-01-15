Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Jeromy Batac kept the top spot of "Dream Maker" after the second mission concluded Sunday.

Batac got 1,359 combined mentors' and public points, and was still followed by Vinci Malizon at the 2nd spot with 1,262 points.

"Hindi po mawala 'yung ngiti po sa labi ko po kasi po napatunayan ko po uli po na ako po 'yung pinakamagaling dito sa competition kahit ako po 'yung pinakabata rito pero po hindi po ako magiging complacent," Batac said.

Marcus Cabais rose to the 3rd spot with 1,245 points and was followed by newcomers Reyster Yton (4th, 1,243 points) and Winston Pineda (5th, 1,181 points).

While they still maintained their spots in the Top 7, Drei Amahan dropped to the 6th spot with 1,177 points followed by Wilson Budoy with 1,159 points. Amahan was originally in the 3rd spot while Budoy was in 6th place in the first mission.

Meanwhile, here are the second batch of eliminated contestants of "Dream Maker": DJ Villaver, JM Ronquillo, KL Socobos, Chie Tan, Lem Malubay, Lyle Jangad, Mathew Cruz, Jay Lagatao, Jeremy Austin, Onie de Guzman, Miguel Gonzalez, Kerwin Buenafe, Asa Wy, Julius Ledesma, Karl Villamar, and Kean Parale.

"Dream Maker" airs every Saturday and Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

