After long lockdown, Araneta Coliseum finally reopens for live music awards show

MANILA -- Araneta Coliseum is all set to open its doors again almost a year after it ceased stage operations due to the pandemic. It marks its comeback with the star-studded 6th Wish 107.5 Music Awards this Sunday, January 17.

It is the first big push to mount a live awards show onstage, according to Wish Music Awards (WMA) resident director Arnold Sanchez, who will focus on the themes of adaptability and creativity during this time.

Sanchez cited the tremendous effort in producing the show, entailing strictly monitored personnel arrival and delivery of equipment.

Since Wednesday, the WMA production team has been on lock-in pre-production at the Coliseum. All of them underwent swab tests and other strict health protocols.

Over 200 nominees and performers will descend on the Big Dome for Sunday’s performance night to be hosted by Gretchen Ho and Christian Bautista.

Since audience participation remains prohibited under the latest quarantine restrictions, the public can view the livestream on the official YouTube channel of Wish FM.

The lineup of performers includes KZ Tandingan, hip-hop phenomenon Gloc-9, folk-pop ensemble Ben&Ben, P-pop breakthrough SB19, pop troupe Music Hero, iconic OPM band Parokya ni Edgar, rising rapper Michael Pacquiao, singer-songwriters Clara Benin, Leanne and Naara, Reese Lansangan, Keiko Necesario, vocal group The Wishfuls, and Australian singer-songwriter Guy Sebastian.



Winners from 20 categories will be named, including the newly-created and timely Best Quarantine-Produced Song, which recognizes OPM artists "who have challenged the limitations brought forth by the pandemic to come up with a fresh release that best resonates with people during these challenging times."

The nominees are:

“D’yan Ka Lang” – KONEKOLAB

“Manalangin” – The Juans

“May Pag-asa” – Moira Dela Torre, Jason Marvin

“The Silence” – The Itchyworms

“This Too Shall Pass” – Rico Blanco

The winners will be determined based on public voting and the decision of a panel of judges.

The Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year award is also anticipated with nominees Michael Pacquiao, The Vowels They Orbit and Zild as nominees.

Public voting is also heavy for the Wish Group of the Year with nominees Ben&Ben, SB19, The Itchyworms and The Juans; and Wish Artist of the Year with nominees Clara Benin, Gloc-9, Inigo Pascual and Rico Blanco.

The last stage events at the Big Dome were the sold-out Valentine concert of Regine Velasquez and Sarah Geronimo and the opening of the 45th season of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in March before the nationwide quarantine.

