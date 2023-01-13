LOOK: Vice Ganda flaunts new hair color

Vice Ganda on 'It's Showtime'

MANILA -- Box office superstar Vice Ganda is back on TV after his vacation in La Union and the huge success of his Metro Manila Film Fest 2022 entry “Partners in Crime.”

During the opening spiel of "It's Showtime," Vice said, “Hindi ba halatang nahampas ng surfboard sa ulo?” explaining what happened in La Union with his newly colored hair.

Vice continued: “I miss you, madlang pipol!”

The Kapamilya star is embracing the new year with gratitude, kindness, and generosity. According to colorsexplained.com, magenta is a color of vibrant warmth, similar to red. It inspires feelings of kindness, generosity, understanding, and love.

“Magenta ‘yan pero tingnan mo ilang liguan lang ‘yan, skyblue na ‘yan. Sa isang linggo, gray na, tapos puti na ulit,” he jokingly said.

So what happened in La Union? “Napahamak ako for the vlog. Nagpunta ako ng La Union nung weekend. Bago ako pumasok ng 'Showtime,' nag-La Union muna ako kasama ang nanay ko.

“Eh ‘di ba maraming nagsu-surf sa La Union. Nag-surf ako. Sabi ko, ‘Halika, i-vlog natin. Magandang content.’ Nung una, okay, training muna. Nung pangalawang sakay ko na, namali ‘yung laglag ko. Nalaglag ako. Nahampas ako ng alon. Nalaglag ako sa harap. ‘Pag bangon ko, nakita ko ‘yung malaking alon, dala-dala ‘yung surfboard, pak, humampas sa akin.

“Umuwi agad kami ng Maynila at nagpa-CT Scan ako. At ito, normal ako,” he laughed.

The "It’s Showtime" host added: “Gumaling siya kasi kini-kiss siya ni Ion bago kami matulog.”

Last December in intimate interview, Vice said he’s set to do projects this 2023.

