SZA references 'Kill Bill: Volume 1' in new music video

Screenshots from SZA's 'Kill Bill' music video.

American singer SZA referenced the movie "Kill Bill: Volume 1" in her latest music video with the same title.

In her "Kill Bill" music video, eagle-eyed fans noticed some similarities with the fight scene from the movie.

"I wanna be John Wick so bad," SZA said in a tweet.

SZA's sophomore album "SOS" has been the top album on Billboard since its release, taking over Taylor Swift's "Midnights." "Kill Bill" is currently at the third spot on the Billboard Hot 100 led by "Anti-Hero" by Swift.

SZA earlier thanked her fans for the success of her sophomore album and for reaching new milestones after its release.

"Thank y’all so much. Speechless and thanking God .. sall I got for rn. Love you all so very much ps I LOVE BAD BUNNY TO SHARE SPACE W HIM EVEN FOR A SECOND IS ICONIC. Don’t be dense," she earlier said in an Instagram post.

SZA has a Grammy award under her belt for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More" with Doja Cat. Her debut album was released in 2017 and gained attention for the pandemic hit song "The Weekend."

