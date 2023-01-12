Orange & Lemons’ lauded debut album 'Love in the Land of Rubber Shoes and Dirty ice Cream' is now out on vinyl

MANILA -- It is all a matter of timing.

Indie rock band Orange & Lemon’s debut album "Love in the Land of Rubber Shoes and Dirty Ice Cream" is now out on vinyl, courtesy of Plaka Express Records.

When the band reformed as a three-piece outfit in 2017, they re-recorded their debut album (that was initially put out on compact disc by Terno Recordings in 2003). The band attempted to release it on vinyl in 2018, but suffered a setback.

Now, in a moment of serendipity, the best-selling and popular "Love in the Land of Rubber Shoes and Dirty Ice Cream" is out at the same time as its 20th anniversary.

Prior to the release of the album on CD, Orange& Lemons made waves with their singles “She’s Leaving Home” and “Isang Gabi” that received heavy airplay from NU 107. By the time the album came out, it sold well and saw the band signed to a major label for their succeeding albums.

“The actual anniversary will be by December of this year,” pointed out guitarist, vocalist, and chief songwriter Clem Castro during their first show of 2023 at the 70s Bistro. “But still, it is the anniversary year and it’s a good way to start this year for both us and the fans.”

Added drummer Ace del Mundo: “We waited a couple of years for this and now it is out. We can’t contain our excitement because it is another first for us. As a band, we would like to show fans another way of enjoying the nostalgia of ONL’s music from the pop, hiss, crackling, and whatnot of vinyl. Vinyl is in and expect for releases from us in this format.”

Ace’s brother, JM, who plays bass for the band, waxed emotional about the release. “Sobrang amazed ako sa vinyl release na ‘to. Kung isa kang probinsyano, hindi mo in-expect mga ganitong pangyayari sa banda namin at ngayon may plaka kami. Lalo na mga titos na kami.”

The vinyl release is in two-long playing record format in a gatefold jacket. The two records come in different colors – orange and green – and contain three bonus tracks that initially did not come with the compact disc release. Furthermore, it is numbered.

Added vinyl executive producer Bong Cabral of Plaka Express Records: "I am thrilled to be able to release such a monumental original Pilipino Music album. It celebrates our country’s vibrant, eclectic culture, and our local talents’ capability to produce world-class material. This album has something for everyone from catchy melodies, upbeat rhythms, and emotional songs.”

Fans can purchase the two-LP set from Plaka Express Records’ Facebook page and website. Its retail price is P2,800.

The band’s next release on vinyl is their fourth album, "La Bulaqueña," that was released on all streaming platforms last year.

