'I Do Bidoo Bidoo: Heto nAPO Sila' to stream on Netflix

Ogie Alcasid in a scenefrom 'I Do Bidoo Bidoo'

MANILA – Singer-actor Sam Concepcion is thrilled that his film “I Do Bidoo Bidoo: Heto nAPO Sila!” will be streaming soon on Netflix.

On Twitter, Concepcion shared a post promoting that the film will be available for Netflix streamers in the near future.

“Heto na!!! Aaaaaaaah!!” he wrote along with the poster of the movie.

Based on the official synopsis provided by Netflix, “I Do Bidoo Bidoo: Heto nAPO Sila!” is a musical about a teenage couple attempting to marry as they await the birth of their child.

Originally released in 2012, the movie features the songs of the APO Hiking Society.

Aside from Concepcion, the film also starts Tippy Dos Santos, Gary Valenciano, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ogie Alcasid, Eugene Domingo, Jaime Fabregas and many more.

The musical was written and directed by Chris Martinez.