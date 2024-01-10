Why not making it to MMFF is blessing in disguise for 'GG The Movie'

Maricel Laxa, Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo, and Donny Pangilinan. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — For actor Donny Pangilinan, it is a blessing in disguise that his film "GG (Good Game) The Movie" did not make it to the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival.

“I’m glad with all the success of the MMFF, it’s good for the industry in general. I think it’s a win for everyone, this is the perfect time. Fresh na fresh, new genre,” said Pangilinan.

Pangilinan agreed with his co-star Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo's sentiment that it is good that their movie is one of the first offerings of 2024 instead.



“Traditionally, the two weeks or three weeks after the MMFF, diyan really are good playdates. Solong-solong namin. Fresh na fresh,” Roa-Rodrigo added.



"GG (Good Game) The Movie" is the first esports movie in the Philippines.

The movie, shot and finished last year, will feature some "amazing things," according to Maricel Laxa.

"You will see amazing things here that we built from scratch like the animation, so pinagpuyatan, pinagpaguran, binuhusan ng pagmamahal itong pelikulang ito," Laxa said.



Pangilinan also shared how he came up with his new hairstyle in the film, playing a role of a gamer.

“I had my hair bleached, I really did. That was my hair for the next two months shooting the film. And I remember during events, I had to spray it black para hindi halata na may ginagawa akong pelikula. But I really felt like a different character and I think I really am,” the actor said.



“Gamer ako dito. Aspiring esports player. ‘Escape’ is my gamer tag, ‘Seth’ in real life. I play a guy who’s really good at gaming. And his goal was to obviously to be on the top of the leaderboards,” he added.



Pangilinan also shared that "GG (Good Game) The Movie" is a project that hits very close to home, because he acted alongside his mother.



As for Laxa, the movie would also serve as a good reminder to parents on how to deal with their children who are into gaming or esports.



“Ngayon kasi hindi na natin maa-avoid pag-usapan 'yung gap between the parents and the children. The gap that separates them is the electronic gadget, diba?” Laxa said.



“We will provide the discussion so that 'yung gap na 'yun ay lumiit. Kasi given na 'yan na may gap kasi may mga hindi naiintindihan 'yung mga magulang na may ginagawa sa bata 'yung mga gadgets na 'yan. Whether maging mabuti or maging masama,” she added.



And then she asked: “Paano namin magagabayan yung mga bata kung hindi namin kikilalanin kung ano yang mga pinagkakaabalahan nila?”



To hit the Philippine theaters on January 24, "GG (Good Game) The Movie" is directed by Prime Cruz and produced by Mediaworks, Cignal Entertainment and Create Cinema, and distributed by Star Cinema.

—report by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: