Choi Woo-shik, left, and Son Sok-ku in the teaser video for 'A Killer Paradox.' Screenshots from video on Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

Tensions arise between the characters of Choi Woo-shik and Son Suk-ku in the crime thriller series "A Killer Paradox," which is set to stream on Netflix beginning Feb. 9.

Based on an award-winning webtoon of the same title, "A Killer Paradox" is about Lee Tang (Choi), a university student who becomes a murderer and becomes the subject of pursuit by detective Jang Nan-gam (Son).

The streamer released Thursday a teaser for the series, showing a man attacking Lee, who retaliates by hammering him, apparently resulting in the former's death.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The teaser also introduces Son's character, Jang, who is assigned to look into the murder case committed by Lee.

Choi is known for starring in films such as the zombie horror "Train to Busan" and acclaimed black comedy "Parasite."

Meanwhile, Son's notable series include the slice-of-life "My Liberation Notes" and military drama "D.P."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.