Jinkee Pacquiao and her husband, Filipino boxing champion Manny Pacquaio met Asian star Vanness Wu in Taiwan.

Jinkee shared photos and reel with the actor, who is best known for playing the role Mei Zuo in the phenomenal hit drama "Meteor Garden."

"Nice meeting you @vannesswu," Jinkee captioned one of her posts, using tha hashtag #originalF4.

Jinkee's reel, which shows her and Manny talking to Wu, has already been viewed for almost 800,000 times.

In a previous interview, Wu revealed that he is a fan of the boxing champion, who even gave him a signed boxing glove.

Wu was in Manila back in 2015 as a special guest of a fashion show.

