'Titanic' heads back to theaters for 25th anniversary

James Cameron’s “Titanic” is heading back to theaters 25 years since it set box-office records.

Paramount Pictures released a new trailer on Tuesday along with the announcement of its return to the big screen on February 10.

“In celebration of its 25th anniversary, a remastered version of James Cameron’s multi-Academy Award-winning ‘Titanic’ will be re-released to theaters in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate,” it said.

“With a cast headed by Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the ‘unsinkable’ Titanic, at the time, the largest moving object ever built,” Paramount Pictures added.

Aside from DiCaprio and Winslet, the blockbuster movie first released in 1997 also features Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, Gloria Stuart, David Warner, Victor Garber and Bill Paxton.