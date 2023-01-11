Jessy Mendiola gives followers a glimpse of baby daughter

MANILA - Jessy Mendiola has finally given her followers a glimpse of her newborn daughter’s face two weeks after she and her husband Luis Manzano welcomed their first child together.

Mendiola introduced her first child Isabella Rose by sharing a short clip of her on Instagram.

The post generated hundreds of comments congratulating Mendiola and Manzano, with many of them saying the couple is so blessed with the arrival of baby Isabella Rose.

It was only three days ago when Mendiola and Manzano announced that their baby has already arrived even though the actress gave birth in late December.

“I never knew I could love like this,” said Mendiola.

Manzano, for his part, already assumed “daddy duties” based on his most recent Instagram post.

Months before the arrival of their baby, Mendiola and Manzano moved in to a new rental home because they wanted a safer interior space for their growing family.

It was just last August when Mendiola, 30, and Manzano, 41, announced that they are expecting their first child together through a vlog showing them at a chapel in scenic Benguet.

The couple had been planning for a church wedding this year when the “pleasant surprise” came along, according to Mendiola.

Mendiola and Manzano got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they announced two months later.

