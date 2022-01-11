MANILA – Comedian Vice Ganda recently treated his family and some friends to a luxurious trip to Amanpulo where they welcomed 2022.

In a vlog posted on Monday, Vice Ganda shared to his subscribers how they had fun in the world-class island while enjoying its white sand beach.

Among those Vice Ganda brought along were his mom as well as his boyfriend Ion Perez.

They went on a cruise, did snorkeling and also played volleyball and touch ball by the shore.

On New Year’s Eve, an al fresco dinner was set up for the comedian’s family as they danced to the party music and watched the fireworks.

On Monday, Vice Ganda and Perez made headlines for being among the celebrities who have donated to ABS-CBN’s benefit concert series for the victims of typhoon Odette, as the fundraiser kicked off on Sunday.

The 10-night “By Request” concert was opened by music icon Regine Velasquez, whose two-hour performance was streamed live by ABS-CBN’s official channels on YouTube, Facebook, and Kumu.

Vice Ganda, a long-time fan of Velasquez who eventually became her close friend and collaborator, tuned in to the show and even requested a song from the hitmaker.

Obliging the comedy superstar’s “Follow the Sun” request, Velasquez called on Vice Ganda to donate, telling him in jest to give at least P100,000.

A few moments later, host Darla Sauler announced that Vice Ganda, as well as her partner and fellow “It’s Showtime” mainstay Ion Perez, have pledged to donate five times that amount — P500,000.

All the proceeds of “By Request” will go the ABS-CBN Foundation’s “Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-ahon” campaign, which has so far raised some P58 million in cash and P9 million in kind, giving aid to over 66,000 families affected by Odette, as of January 9.