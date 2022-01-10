MANILA — Gigi de Lana is building on the momentum of her breakthrough year with the release of her self-titled debut album.

After a 2021 full of firsts, de Lana will mark yet another at the end of the month, as she drops her debut record on January 28.

The release was announced by Star Music on Monday.

“This 2022, Gigi de Lana is ready to give you more!”

The track list of the album has yet to be detailed.

Since her viral cover of “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita” in June, de Lana has been ubiquitous. In just the latter part of 2021, she released a single, staged a solo concert, and most remarkably, became a first-time lead star of a series, opposite no less than Gerald Anderson, in “Hello, Heart.”

Overnight her success may seem, de Lana had been counting on her big break as early as 2016, when she first rose to fame as a Tawag ng Tanghalan contender.

In 2020, she made her first steps as an actress after signing with Rise Artists Studio, and later joining the cast of “Four Sisters Before the Wedding.”