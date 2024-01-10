'Senior High' trends with SB19 member Justin de Dios' acting debut

SB19 member Justin de Dios in 'Senior High' as Jared. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Youth-oriented series "Senior High" trended on social media on Wednesday, with the episode highlighted by the acting debut of SB19 member Justin de Dios.

As the masquerade ball of Northford High begins, de Dios was introduced as Jared, Sanya's (Gela Atayde) date.

"OMG! Is that 'The Jared' of P-pop ... winner, madam na madam ka diyan," Kenji (Tommy Alejandrino) said.

"Kenji, I heard so much about you, nice meeting you," Jared responded.

Asked by Kenji if he wants to be friends, Jared said: "Of course, chill lang tayo, walang drama."

The phrase "ActorJustin PrimetimeDebut" and #JustinInSeniorHighEp98 were the top trending topics on X, formerly Twitter.

"Senior High" is down to its last two weeks where the real culprit behind the death of Luna (Andrea Brillantes) will be revealed.

SB19 is voice behind the show's lead soundtrack titled "Bazinga" from their first extended play "Pagsibol" in 2021.

"Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

