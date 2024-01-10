Maris Racal reveals more details on new film 'Sunshine'

MANILA — Actress Maris Racal has shared more details about her upcoming film "Sunshine," directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

In an Instagram post, Racal shared how Jadaone pitched the story in 2020 and thanked the director for choosing her.

"Nung (ni-pitch) 'to sa akin ni direk @tonetjadaone last 2020, umoo kaagad ako. Iyak ako nang iyak after ko mabasa ang script (at kahit na ilang ulit ko siyang basahin, iyak parin ako haha) cut to ito na, patapos na kaming mag-shoot at na grant pa nga ng funding (thank you so much @fdcpofficial!!!)," the actress said.

Racal also shared how she grew as an actress noting that they are almost done shooting the film.

"Ito "yung project na magiging proud ako na nagawa ko dahil sa sobrang ganda ng mensahe. Thank you, direk, ako napili mo :) kinda bittersweet na we are almost done filming" she said.

"Sa film na 'to, I’ve grown so much as an actress at forever kong babaunin ang natutunan ko dito. Can't wait na mapanood niyo 'to. Kelan direk?"

Jadaone also thanked Racal for saying yes to the project and expressed her gratitude for the grant of the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

"Ayyyy, may pa-tribute pala! As always maraming salamat, Maris, sa pag-aalala kay Sunshine ... appreciate ko efforts mo mula phone calls to trainings to another take thank you!!!!! 'Di ako nagduda na kaya mo!" Jadaone said.

"MARAMING, MARAMING SALAMAT PO @fdcpofficial for this happy news ... been developing SUNSHINE (formerly Me and Lilibeth formerly Gymnast formerly The Artist Formerly Known as Prince eme last ko na yan) since 2020," the actress added.

"Looking for funding and gap financing (maybe bec sensitive and difficult issues ang nasa peliks kaya understandable na nahihirapan kaming ilako), and finally we can continue making this film with this support from FDCP salamat po!!! I missed making movies so so much yes, been a while :)" she ended.

"Sunshine" is Jadaone's return to directing after 2020's "Fan Girl."

