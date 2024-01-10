Belle Mariano to hold album launch on Jan. 27

MANILA — Actress Belle Mariano is set to launch her album "Solemn" later this month.

In an announcement, ABS-CBN said Mariano's "Solemn" album launch will be held on January 27, 7 p.m., at the SM North Edsa Skydome.

Mariano has been releasing music aside from her acting career with three awards under her belt.

She won the PPOP New Female Artist of the Year during the 7th PPOP Awards, and also bagged the Breakthrough Artist award and Favorite Song trophy for her song "Sigurado" in the 35th Awit Awards in 2022.

Mariano is currently the lead star of "Can't Buy Me Love" opposite Donny Pangilinan.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” airs new episodes on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

