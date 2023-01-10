Screenshot from Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel.

The new trailer for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" confirmed the appearance of MODOK in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the new clip released Tuesday, MODOK was seen together with Kang the Conqueror fighting a defeated Ant-man, who was willing to risk everything for her daughter, Cassie.

Also known as Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing, MODOK is one of the well-known villains in Marvel Comics.

He was a former employee of Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.) and became one of their experiments who developed a big head with tiny arms and legs.

In the upcoming movie, MODOK will be played by Corey Stoll who was originally the first villain of the "Ant-man" movie series, Yellowjacket.

Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is thrust into a new adventure with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) as they explore the Quantum Realm with Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton).

However, they face a new threat in Kang (Jonathan Majors), a time-traveling entity who is one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe.

Directed by Peyton Reed, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" is the first film of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

