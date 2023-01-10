Moonstar88 drops new single 'Parola'

Moonstar88. Handout photo

MANILA — Moonstar88 has released a new track "Parola," which imparts advice to new lovers.

In a statement, the band said “Parola” tackles how people can be each other’s guiding light that never burns out, especially for those who need it.

Written by Herbert Hernandez, “Parola” was inspired by the breathtaking views of Batanes.

The lyrics of the song were based on the sights in the province, from House of Stones (Bahay na Bato) to the flowers that surround the place.

Hernandez also explained that the word "parola" is a Filipino term for lighthouse, which is one of the major attractions in Batanes.

"Parola” is produced by Raymund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala and is the band’s second single for their upcoming album titled "Lourdes 2088".

This followed the release of their song "Next Week," which was about procrastinating after a heartbreak.

